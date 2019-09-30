Kwadwo Asamoah credits Inter Milan perfect league start to ‘hard work’

Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah has ascribed their flawless start to the campaign to hard work.

Asamoah produced an excellent performance to help the Nerrazzuri secure their six straight win in the Serie A on Saturday.

The 30-year-old who was rested in midweek against Lazio started against Sampdoria as Inter won 3-1.

He finished the game as one of the best players earning a 7.4 rating from whoscored.com.

Stefano Sensi’s deflected strike put Inter in front after 20 minutes before on-loan Manchester United forward Sanchez finished from close range to double their lead two minutes later.

The match turned on its head a minute into the second half when Sanchez was shown a second yellow card for simulation and Jakub Jankto pulled back a goal for Sampdoria with 35 minutes still to play.

But Roberto Gagliardini pounced to seal the three points for Inter who have won their first six league games of a season for the first time since 1966/67 and only the second time in their history.

"Hard work always pays, let's go guys! This is the message published by the Ghanaian outsider.

Asamoah is expected to feature when Inter travel to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.