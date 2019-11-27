Kwadwo Asamoah delighted by Inter's form after international break

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight in Inter Milan's strong return from the international break after their thumping win against Torino.

The Ghanaian is yet to recovery from an injury he picked in his side's 2-1 win over Brescia, but was full of praise for the Nerazurri's in their 3-0 win on Saturday.

Laturo Martinez, Stefan De Vrij and Romelu Lukaku scored as Inter Milan keep the chase on leaders Juventus.

"Great restart after the break! Well done guys!," he posted on Twitter.

Asamoah could be fit for the upcoming game against SPAL in serie A but will miss tonight's UEFA Champions League game against Czech side Slavia Prague.

The 30-year old has been an integral member of Antonio Conte's side before picking up the injury.