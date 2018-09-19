Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with Inter's great start in the Champions League

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight in Inter Milan's come back win against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder created an assist for Argentina forward Mauro Icardi as the Nerazzuri's produced a stunning final eight minutes of football at the San Siro to record victory on their return to the champions League.

Christian Eriksen's deflected strike earlier in the second half looked to have been decisive for Spurs, who stepped up a gear after an unconvincing first period, beset by poor passing.

However, Argentine Icardi, a peripheral figure for long periods, levelled with a 20-yard volley five minutes from time.

And Uruguayan midfielder Vecino then headed a winner in added time to send Spurs to a third consecutive defeat.

Asamoah posted on Twitter," It’s a flying start for us in the @ ChampionsLeague. # Inter 2-1 # Spurs. # InterTottenham # InterIsHere."

He also added,"Great start for us in the @ Champions League. # Inter 2-1 # Spurs. # InterTottenham # InterIsHere."

Inter Milan will next travel to Holland to play PSV Eindovhen.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 18, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 18, 2018