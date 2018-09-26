GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 September 2018
Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with Inter Milan's steady rise to top form after Fiorentina win
Kwadwo Asamoah in action for Inter against Fiorentina.

Kwadwo Asamoah believes Inter Milan have come on in leaps and bounds after recording their third straight win in all competitions on Tuesday night.

The Nerazzurri beat Fiorentina 2-1 at the San Siro to make it back-to-back Serie A wins.

Asamoah lasted the entire duration and produced another decent performance.

''I am pleased with what the team are doing and we are finding the right winning solution. It’s always important to win at home, and not simply due to the goals,'' the Ghana international told Inter TV

''We are growing a lot. The league isn't easy and it takes players with a strong mentality during a match. Opponents can score but games are played right until the final whistle. I try to play my own game and to help the team.

''I've played against Chiesa a few times. He is strong, pacy and intelligent. I was ready for the challenge.''

