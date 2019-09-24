Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with Inter's perfect start to the season after Milan derby win

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight in Inter Milan's perfect start to the season after four wins in four games in the Italian serie A.

The Ghana international starred as the Nerazurri's defeated rivals AC in the Milan derby on Saturday to maintain their 100% record.

"The four victories do not come by chance, but we know that there are still many games remaining at the end," he told Sky Sports.

"Conte always wants the most from his players," he added.

Despite the good start, the 30-year old maintains there are more games to play, hence no need for early celebrations.

"Everyone plays to win. However, at the moment we don't talk about it and we think game by game. We want to continue like this to get to the end."

Asamoah joined Inter last season and has since been a key member of the Italian giants.