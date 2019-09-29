Kwadwo Asamoah excels as Inter continue winning run at Sampdoria

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah produced an excellent performance to help Inter Milan secure their six straight win in the Serie A on Saturday.

Asamoah who was rested in midweek against Lazio started against Sampdoria as Inter won 3-1.

He finished the game as one of the best players earning a 7.4 rating from whoscored.com.

Stefano Sensi’s deflected strike put Inter in front after 20 minutes before on-loan Manchester United forward Sanchez finished from close range to double their lead two minutes later.

The match turned on its head a minute into the second half when Sanchez was shown a second yellow card for simulation and Jakub Jankto pulled back a goal for Sampdoria with 35 minutes still to play.

But Roberto Gagliardini pounced to seal the three points for Inter who have won their first six league games of a season for the first time since 1966/67 and only the second time in their history.

Asamoah is expected to feature when Inter travel to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.