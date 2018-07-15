Kwadwo Asamoah excels on debut for Inter Milan in victory over Lugano

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah delivered on his debut for Inter Milan in their 3-0 win over Lugano in a preseason friendly.

Asamoah, who joined the Nerazzurri on a three-year deal as a free agent from Juventus last week, had to settle for a bench role in the side’s first pre-season friendly game.

The 29-year-old was introduced at half time in place of Brazilian left-back Henrique Dalbert.

Goals from Lauturo Martinez and a brace from French youngster Yann Karamoh handed Inter Milan a 3-0 win over the Swiss side.