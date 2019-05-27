Kwadwo Asamoah features as Inter Milan relegate Afriyie Acquah's Empoli with win to secure Champions League spot

Kwadwo Asamoah played the first half of Inter Milan's 2-1 win over Empoli on the final day of the Serie A to seal a Champions League spot.

Asamoah forced a superb save from Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski who produced a one-handed flying save on his strike at the top corner.

Before the start of the second period, the Ghana international was replaced by Keita Balde.

It proved a masterstroke of a substitution, because Balde cut inside past two defenders and drilled a right-foot daisy-cutter from outside the box into the far bottom corner.

That goal changed everything, as suddenly Inter and Atalanta were in the Champions League and Empoli going down to Serie B.

Empoli equalised to silence San Siro after Substitute Salih Ucan got to the by-line and pulled it back for unmarked Hamed Junior Traore to tap in totally undisturbed at the back post.

It did not last long, because Matias Vecino surged forward from midfield, his low shot bounced off the far post and Radja Nainggolan kept his cool to turn in the rebound.