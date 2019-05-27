Kwadwo Asamoah features as Inter sink Empoli to secure Champions League spot

Deputy Black Stars captain Kwadwo Asamoah played a vital role as Inter Milan secured a dramatic final day Champions League spot with victory over Empoli.

The AFCON-bound midfielder lasted 46 minutes as Inter beat Empoli 2-1 to finish fourth ahead of AC Milan and AS Roma.

Belgium international Radja Nainggolan gave them a 2-1 win over a gallant Empoli, who were relegated after an astonishing Serie A match on Sunday.

Half-time substitute Keita Balde, who replace Asamoah fired Inter in front six minutes after the restart before Mauro Icardi won a penalty for the hosts, only to see his effort saved by Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

There was more drama as Empoli snatched an equaliser when Hamed Junior Traore was left unmarked to tap in at the far post in the 76th minute.

However, Niangolan's goal ensured the the Nerazzuri's earned a place in the Champions League next season.

Asamoah enjoyed a good first season with Inter Milan after playing 32 games in the serie A, registering a goal.