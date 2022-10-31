Kwadwo Asamoah hails ‘exceptional motivator’ Antonio Conte

Italian tactician Antonio Conte has been praised by Kwadwo Asamoah, who describes him as an "exceptional motivator."

Conte signed Asamoah for Juventus in 2012 and they had a great working relationship. The Italian brought out the versatile side of the former Ghana international, who spent his six seasons at Juventus primarily as a left-back or left wing-back.

They won numerous trophies together, including two consecutive Serie A titles. Juventus in 2014 became the first team to break the 100-points barrier in Serie A, winning the league with 102 points.

Asamoah and Conte also worked at Inter Milan for one season.

"The first memory is the final of the 2013-14 season. We had won the championship a few days early, but Conte didn't want to relax. 100 because he wanted at all costs to cross the line of 102 points. In the end, we succeeded and we were all very satisfied.

That's how Conte is, he is a great coach and an exceptional motivator: both in training and in matches he never makes you relax. He always wants to go one hundred percent and he is the first to lead by example. And then he takes great care of the details: with him, you can miss a step, but not a position, Asamoah said.

Asamoah, 33, retired from football earlier this month and plans to become a football agent.