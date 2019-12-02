Kwadwo Asamoah hails Inter Milan fans after win against SPAL

Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah has praised the club's supporters for the support in last Sunday's game against SPAL at the San Siro.

Inter Milan defeated SPAL by 2-1 to go on top of the Serie A after Juventus slipped to a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo.

Lautaro Martinez scored a brace in the game as Mattia Valoti got the consolation for SPAL.

Kwadwo Asamoah has been out due to injury but was named in the squad ahead of the game against SPAL.

He was unused substitute in the game.

The Ghanaian player wrote on instagram after the victory, "Thanks for the fantastic support! Important victory".

Inter Milan currently sits on the summit of the league log with 37 points.

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B5iXsM5nHM_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12">

View this post on Instagram

Grazie per il fantastico supporto! Vittoria importante👏🏿 #SanSiro 🏟⚫️🔵 #ForzaInter #InterSpal @inter Thank you for the amazing support! Important win 👏🏿 #SanSiro 🏟⚫️🔵 #ForzaInter #InterSpal @inter

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B5iXsM5nHM_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Grazie per il fantastico supporto! Vittoria importante👏🏿 #SanSiro 🏟⚫️🔵 #ForzaInter #InterSpal @inter Thank you for the amazing support! Important win 👏🏿 #SanSiro 🏟⚫️🔵 #ForzaInter #InterSpal @inter