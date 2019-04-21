Kwadwo Asamoah hails Inter Milan's fighting spirit in comeback draw with AS Roma

Kwadwo Asamoah believes Inter Milan deserved a share of the spoils in the 1-1 home draw with Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as the Nerrazuri rallied to snatch a point.

Roma raced into a 14th-minute lead through Stephan El Shaarawy's fine solo effort.

The hosts levelled in the 61st-minute courtesy of Ivan Perisic's fine header from D'Ambrosio's floated cross.

''We played a good match, especially in the second half. In the first half we missed a lot of passes as we were in a rush to score. They, on the other hand, played on the counter and we struggled,'' Asamoah told Inter TV after the match

''In the second half, however, we maintained possession and we attacked in the perfect manner. And our defenders did really well to win back the ball when they counter attacked.''