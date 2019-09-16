Kwadwo Asamoah hails Inter Milan's mentality after Udinese win

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 September 2019
Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has praised Inter Milan's mentality following a narrow win over Udinese in the Italian Serie A this past weekend.

Stefano Sensi punished Udinese with a superb header, darting into the box and latching onto a Diego Godin cross as Inter made it three wins to take top spot in the league.

"It is a very important victory for us. We knew very well that Udinese was physical and tough and that the game wouldn't have been easy: the positive thing is to have brought the result home. It wasn't easy, our goal for every game is to win: it went well," Asamoah said after lasting entire duration of the game.

He added: "It has changed so much, now we are a team that has a mentality, every game we want to give our best: we do not give up, there is this mentality of throwing anything into the field to bring home the result. This is what we have changed, we are on the right track."

Asamoah has featured in all three of Inter's games in the league this season.

