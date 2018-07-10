Kwadwo Asamoah handed number 18 jersey at Inter Milan

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been handed the 18 jersey at Inter Milan after joining on a three year deal.

The midfielder wears the jersey famously worn by Ivan Zamorano ahead of the next season. Asamoah is preferably known for the number 20 jersey which he wore at Udinese and at the national team, However, at Juventus he wore the number 22 jersey.

The Ghanaian midfielder was officially announced by the Nerazzurri last week on a three year contract after leaving Juventus earlier this summer.

He played just over 150 games during his six seasons with Juventus, winning Serie A titles in every campaign, as well as four Coppa Italia trophies.

Asamoah expressed joy at joining the Nerazzuris thanking the fans and his new teammates.

"I'm really grateful for the messages from the fans, my teammates and all the backroom staff. I feel at home already. My goal is to help the team achieve more than last season."