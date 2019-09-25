Kwadwo Asamoah in awe over Lukaku’s impact at Inter Milan; backs him to lead club to league glory

Kwadwo Asamoah is amazed by the impact Romelu Lukaku has made at Inter Milan — backing him to lead the man to league glory this season.

The Belgian striker finally fulfilled his dream of moving to Serie A this summer, joining Inter from Manchester United for £73m.

Lukaku has already bagged three goals in four league games for the Nerazzurri, including one in their 2-0 win against city rivals AC Milan on Saturday.

"He is a fantastic player - continues Asamoah - in a short time he has already managed to do so much for the team in offensive and defensive phase.”

“I'm surprised by his impact: new players coming to Italy find it hard to settle in. Instead he immediately entered the mechanism, understood from the first moment how to be useful. I think it can do even better.”

“Lukaku is just one of the many reasons that have allowed Inter to start off on the right foot in Serie A.”

"We are working hard, right and continue to reason for minimum goals. Match after game, aware of always having to give the maximum. Collecting four wins in a row in this startup is not a simple thing, no results are raining on you.”

“We continue on this path, also because there are still a lot of races to go. When you win everything becomes easier: successes give you energy and desire. The good thing is that every game shows we are growing as a team, we know that we need time to include newcomers. Revolution in the field and above all on the bench.”