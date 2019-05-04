Kwadwo Asamoah insists Inter Milan will secure UEFA Champions League spot

Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah remains confident his side will secure UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Inter are third on the table with 62 points, just four points above fifth-placed Roma with four games to spare.

And the Ghanaian, who has been talking about his debut season with the Nerazzurri , insists the side keep going.

"Right now we have a great goal to reach, we still have four games to go and it won't be easy. We have all the qualities and the players; this year we missed a little with the medium-small: we must maintain the wickedness in every game, not only with the big ones," he said

"If we improve this mentality, this desire to win, surely we become an important team in Italy and in Europe".

The Ghana international faces his former club as Inter Milan travel to Udinese on Saturday.