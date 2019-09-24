Kwadwo Asamoah: Inter Milan ace discusses blueprint on how to tackle racism

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has spoken extensively on how racism in Italy can be tackled after Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racist chants at Cagliari a fortnight ago.

Lukaku was racially abused by home fans as he took a second-half penalty, which he scored to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

This, however, was not the first time Cagliari fans have behaved like this in recent seasons, having also racially abused Moise Kean, now with Everton, Juve’s Blaise Matuidi and Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari when he was with Pescara in 2017.

During an interview with SkySports, Asamoah lamented on the issue claiming some players would react to situations like what happened at the Sardegna Arena.

"I have been in Italy for many years, every season is the same story "Some players can't turn a blind eye"

“It is the most commented topic of this championship start, the most controversial and detestable that occurs within the Serie A stadiums: episodes of racism that Italian football still fails to defeat. A problem for everyone, first and foremost players, as Kwadwo Asamoah tells Sky Sport exclusively.

“For me it's a very bad situation to deal with. I have been in Italy for many years and every season happens to witness such episodes. During the game in part you can resist because, for example in my case, I remain focused on the game and I don't stop to listen to what people are saying in the stands.”

“Other players, on the other hand, cannot pretend that nothing is happening. Inter is working as a company to prevent this from happening. It's been a long time since, we must do what has been done in other countries to prevent racism from manifesting itself. In my opinion, that would be a great improvement for Italian football,” Asamoah deduced.