Kwadwo Asamoah lauds Inter's six game winning run

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed Inter Milan's run of six victories on a row in the serie A after an emphatic 3-0 win over Lazio on Monday night.

The 29 year old saw ninety minutes of action as a Mauro Icardi double and Marcelo Brozovic stunner gave Inter a convincing win in the serie A.

The midfielder expressed excitement after the game posting," It’s 6 in 6 now for @ Inter in # SerieA after an emphatic win at the Stadio Olimpico. # LazioInter # SerieA # FCIM."

Inter Milan's last defeat in the serie A was against Parma on match day 3 but the former Italian champions bounced back strongly and are now on a run of six games without defeat.

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring for Inter in the 28th minute and caught Lazio napping early.

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic doubled the nerazzurri's lead four minutes before the end of the first half, all but ensuring that Inter would go home with atleast something on their hands.

Icardi scored his second of the game in the 70th minute to seal the deal for Spalletti's men who are now upto second ahead of Napoli on goal difference, who have a goal difference of 8 as compared to Inter's tally of ten.

The result keeps Lazio at fourth, four points behind Inter and Napoli with 18 points in the bag.

