Kwadwo Asamoah left out of Inter Milan squad against Tottenham

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah will not play a part in Inter Milan International Champions Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.

Asamoah joined his Nerazzurri teammates in training on Wednesday after he was given extra days off following his participation in Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

As a result of his late arrival, the 30-year-old has been left out of the side's pre-season game against the English giants at the Tottenham Stadium.

Antonio Conte's men will also be without Diego Godin, Alessandro Bastoni, Matias Vecino, Valentino Lazaro and Lautaro Martinez for the game in London.

Inter Milan squad for Tottenham clash below;

Handanovic, Padelli, Berni; De Vrij, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio, Dalbert, Dimarco, Pirola: Brozovic, Sensi, Valero, Joao Mario, Gagliardini, Candreva, Agoume, Barella; Politano, Perisic, Longo, Esposito, Puscas