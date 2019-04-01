Kwadwo Asamoah makes quick injury return, stars as Inter lose to Lazio

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah made a quick injury return to star for Inter Milan in the 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Serie A on Sunday.

The midfielder, who left the Black Stars camp earlier than expected was reported to be receiving treatment in Barcelona following an injury he sustained prior to his arrival for Ghana's international assignments against Kenya and Mauritania.

It was feared the wing back could be out for more weeks but he miraculously returned to the pitch to star for Inter Milan despite suffering defeat.

A 12th minute goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was enough to lead Lazio to a 1-0 win over Inter Milan Sunday at the Giuseppe Meazza.

The win moved Lazio into fifth place – up from eighth before the match – as AS Roma were defeated 4-1 by Napoli.

Inter captain and goalkeeper Samir Handonovic kept Inter in the match, pushing aside strong efforts from Luis Alberto and Bastos.

Milikovic-Savic picked up the winner with a header off a cross from Alberto.

Asammoah was Inter's best player in the game following his impressive displays from the left.