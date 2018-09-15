Kwadwo Asamoah makes second half appearance for Inter Milan in shock defeat to Parma

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was a second half substitute as Inter Milan lost 1-0 at home to Param on Saturday in the Serie A.

The Ghana international replaced Danilo D'Ambrosio after 71 minutes at the San Siro.

But his presence on the pitch could not help the Nerazurri as the Ducali snatched the winner through Federico Dimarco eight minutes later.

Ex-Inter youth product robbed Brozovic in midfield and unleashed a stunning shot from 25 metres that swerved and dipped in off the underside of the bar at the far top corner.

It was his debut Serie A goal.