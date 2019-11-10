Kwadwo Asamoah misses Inter Milan's comeback win over Hellas Verona in Serie A

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 November 2019

Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah played no part in Inter Milan's stunning comeback win over Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Saturday night.

Asamoah was ruled out of the match due to injury. He has been nursing the injury which he picked up during 2-1 win over Brescia last month.

The 30-year-old has since missed three games including last night's home match.

In his absence, Inter produced a spirited performance to stage a fightback against Verona.

Inter scored two second half goals to cancel out Verona's first half lead to take three points and move to the top of the league table.

Juventus could reclaim top spot of they win against AC Milan on Sunday night.

