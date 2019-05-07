Kwadwo Asamoah named in Africa Team of the Week for five major European Leagues

Ghana ace Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in the Team of the Week for Africans playing in the five major European Leagues.

Every Tuesday, Football365. fr compiling the list of top performers in the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1).

Asamoah was selected for his man-of-the-match display for Inter Milan against Udinese.

Others who made the cut are Marcel Tisserand (DR Congo - Wolfsburg), Hamed Junior Traoré (Ivory Coast - Empoli) and Everton's Senegal ace Idrissa Gueye.

Africa Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Brice Samba (Congo - Caen)

Defenders: Youcef Atal (Algeria - Nice), Marcel Tisserand (DR Congo - Wolfsburg), Djené Dakonam (Togo - Getafe), Kwadwo Asamoah (Ghana - Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryad Boudebouz (Algeria - Celta Vigo), Hamed Junior Traoré (Ivory Coast - Empoli)Idrissa Gueye (Senegal - Everton), Jérémie Boga (Ivory Coast - Sassuolo)

Attackers: Mbaye Niang (Senegal - Rennes), Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali - Nantes)