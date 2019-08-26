Kwadwo Asamoah named in Inter Milan line-up against Lecce in Serie A opener

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Inter Milan’s starting eleven in their Serie A opener against Lecce on Monday night.

The Nerazzurri will begin their 2019/20 top flight campaign with a game against newly-promoted outfit Lecce at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Antonio Conte is aiming to get off to a flying start by naming a strong starting eleven which includes known servant Kwadwo Asamoah.

The versatile 30-year-old left-back is familiar with his gaffer’s expectations after the pair worked for two years at rivals Juventus.

Asamoah left the Bianconeri last summer to join as a free agent while Conte moved to the San Siro this summer after spending two seasons at English giants Chelsea.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro Martinez, R Lukaku

Inter bench: Padelli, Berni, Dimarco, Ranocchia, Dalbert, Bastoni, Gagliardini, Lazaro, Borja Valero, Barella, Politano, Esposito

Lecce: Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Majer; Falco; La Mantia, Lapadula

Lecce bench: Vigorito, Bleve, Riccardi, Vera, Benzar, Haye, Mancosu, Shakov, Farias, Dubickas, Tabanelli, Dell’Orco