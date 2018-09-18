Kwadwo Asamoah named in Inter Milan squad for Champions League clash against Tottenham

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in the Inter Milan squad for tonight's UEFA Champions League game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The former Juventus star will be making his Inter Milan Champions League debut when the Italians welcome the English side to the San Siro.

Asamoah has been an integral member of coach Luciano Spalleti's side this season but came off the bench over the weekend in the team's 1-0 defeat to Parma in the Serie A.

Spalletti was resting his key players for the game this evening.

The former Champions return to the competition for the first time since 2013, having won the competition a year earlier.

BELOW IS THE INTER SQUAD

