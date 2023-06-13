Kwadwo Asamoah nears completion of mini-stadium for SMAC Academy

Former Ghanaian international and Juventus star, Kwadwo Asamoah, is making remarkable strides with his new football academy, SMAC, as the construction of a mini-stadium in Accra nears its completion.

The mini-stadium will serve as the home ground for Asamoah's academy, which aims to develop and nurture young players in Ghana.

Excitement surrounds the project, as Asamoah recently took to Twitter to share a video showcasing the facility. In the footage, he can be seen standing at one of the stands, observing individuals training on the field.

In the caption accompanying the video, Asamoah wrote, "Opening soon," indicating that the completion of the mini-stadium is on the horizon.

This development will provide aspiring players with a state-of-the-art facility to enhance their skills and pursue their dreams.

Asamoah has teamed up with renowned football agent Oliver Arthur to establish the SMAC academy, leveraging Arthur's expertise in talent discovery in Ghana.

By partnering with Arthur, Asamoah aims to create a standard facility that will groom young talents to reach the pinnacle of success, just as he did.

Throughout his career in Italy, Asamoah accumulated over 350 appearances for four clubs, including renowned giants Juventus and Inter Milan.

His exceptional tenure resulted in the acquisition of an impressive 13 career trophies, showcasing his undeniable talent and commitment to the sport.

Asamoah also made 71 appearances for the Black Stars, playing a crucial role in Ghana's memorable journey to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2010.