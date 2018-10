Inter Milan Kwadwo Asamoah has proven he is multilingual after speaking in Croatian.

The Ghana international learned the language while at Juventus, where he spent six years, under the guidance of Mario Mandzukic and Marko Pjaca.

At Inter, he is polishing up his language in the company of trio Ivan Perišić, Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko.

Brozovic has released a video of the Ghanaian speaking in Croatian and published everything on Instagram.