Kwadwo Asamoah praises Inter's comeback win against Hellas Verona

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has praised Inter Milan's comeback win against Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Saturday.

The Nerazurri's produced a spirited performance to claw back from a goal down to beat the serie A returnees.

Asamoah did not play because of injury but was excited by his side's performance praising their display.

"Good reaction and deserved win!," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Valerio Verre opened the scoring for the travelling side from the spot on 19 minutes.

Before a second half surge saw Matias Vecino and Nicolo Barella score to snatch victory for Inter at the San Siro.

Asamoah is still recovering from a knock he picked in the team's win against Brescia.