Kwadwo Asamoah pulls out of Ghana squad ahead of Ethiopia clash - Report

Kwadwo Asamoah has pulled out of the Ghana squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, according to reports.

The Inter Milan left-back is one of 21 players invited by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia.

But according to a reports on Angel FM, the 29-year-old has excused himself from national duty due to health reasons.

The Black Stars will start arriving in Kenya today, 12 November 2018 to start preparations for the match in Addis Ababa.

The four-time Africa champions occupy third spot on the Group F table with 2 four points, but with a two-game in hand following the cancellation of their double-header clash against Sierra Leone last month.

All 20 invited players are expected to converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders:

Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

The highly anticipated clash is expected to come off on Sunday, November 18, at the Addis Ababa National Stadium.