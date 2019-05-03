Kwadwo Asamoah ready for "important" clash against former side Udinese

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah insists he is ready for Inter Milan's "important" game against Udinese on Saturday in the serie.

The Nerazzuri's want to cement a champions league spot with a win against Udinese, but the Zebra's are also fighting for survival.

Asamoah, who joined last summer has described the game as an important one, insisting it's not easy facing a former side.

"It’s always difficult to play against your former team," Asamoah told Sky Italia.

"Udinese are going through a difficult spell, which is why they’ll try to start strongly. We, therefore, need to be alert and ready from the very first minute – they’ll give their all to try to win.

"We’ve been training well, this is an important match and it would be vital to get a result.

"There are other sides pushing to get in front and this is the moment when we have to give everything. We have the quality and the players to aim high.

"We’ve done well against the big sides this year, we need to maintain this ruthlessness and desire to win in all our matches."