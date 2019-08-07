Kwadwo Asamoah ready to work hard after reuniting with former coach Antonio Conte at Inter Milan

Kwadwo Asamoah is ready to give his all after reuniting with his former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old has been working out at the team's training camp as he aims to give off his best to the new manager.

Conte has reunited with his trusted versatile Ghanaian after joining on a three-year deal.

And the Black Star is beaming with smiles as he aims to give an improved performance this season.

"Run, work and smile." the former Juventus man posted on Instragram as he exchanged a nod with Antonio Candreva.

The Ghana international has also described the Italian as one of the best managers he ever worked with.

Antonio Conte came close to signing the 30-year old versatile player during his time at Chelsea but Juventus were adamant to let the wing back leave.

Asamoah left for Inter last season, where he signed a three year deal and has become a key figure at the club, featuring prominently under Luciano Spaletti.

Inter Milan are currently back in Italy, as they continue preparations towards the start of the new season.

By Patrick Akoto