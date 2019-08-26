Kwadwo Asamoah registers assist as Inter Milan whip Lecce in Serie A opener

Kwadwo Asamoah provides his first assist of the season during Inter Milan 4-0 hammering of Lecce in the Italian Serie A opener on Monday night.

Following their mind-blowing start to the game at the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter Milan broken the deadlock after a moment of magic by Marcelo Brozovic curling stunner. The Croat received a low pass from Asamoah just outside the box before unleashing a curling strike beyond Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel.

Further goals from Stefano Sensi, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Candreva were enough to down the newly promoted side.

The result sees the Nerrazzuri climb to the summit of the log with a better goal difference.