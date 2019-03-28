Kwadwo Asamoah returns to training at Inter Milan after controversial trip to Barcelona for treatment

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has returned to training at the Appiano Gentille after a 'controversial' stint with the Black Stars.

Asamoah was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Kenya in the final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The next day, he flew out to Barcelona, Spain to continue treatment on knee injury and as a result missed the international friendly against Mauritania in Accra.

Asamoah, Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar were the first players to return after the international break.

He is expected to play for the Nerazzurri against Lazio in the Serie A.