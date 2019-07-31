Kwadwo Asamoah reunites with his former Juventus coach Antonio Conte

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has reunited with former coach Antonio Conte at Inter Milan after resuming preseason with the club.

Asamoah, who worked with the former Chelsea boss at Juventus was full of excitement and warmly embraced the Italian tactician at the Sunning training center.

The Black Stars player joined his teammates on Tuesday after he was given more days rest following his involvement at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Conte joined the Nerazzuris in the summer on a three year deal after a year out of the job following his sacking at Chelsea.

The 50-year old will now be working with one of his favourite players at Juventus, Kwadwo Asamoah, with whom they achieved so many successes.

The Ghana international has also described the Italian as one of the best managers he ever worked with.

Antonio Conte came close to signing the 30-year old versatile player during his time at Chelsea but Juventus were adamant to let the wing back leave.

Asamoah left for Inter last season, where he signed a three year deal and has become a key figure at the club, featuring prominently under Luciano Spaletti.

Inter Milan are currently back in Italy, as they continue preparations towards the start of the new season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin