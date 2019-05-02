GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kwadwo Asamoah satisfied with debut season performance at Inter Milan

Published on: 02 May 2019
Kwadwo Asamoah satisfied with debut season performance at Inter Milan
Kwadwo Asamoah

Versatile Kwadwo Asamoah says he is satisfied with his overall performance for Inter Milan in his first season.

The Ghana international moved from Juventus to the San Siro-outfit last summer on a free transfer.

He has been a regular at the left back position where he has made 28 league appearances and scored one goal.

"I’m happy with what I’ve done this year. I perhaps could have done more, but at the moment we’ve got a big objective to achieve and there are four games remaining,'' Asamoah told Sky Italia.

''I haven’t been getting on the score sheet, the way I’m currently playing means I provide more assists because I primarily have to think about defending for the good of the team."

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations