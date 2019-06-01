Kwadwo Asamoah sends "good wish" message to departing Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalleti

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has wished departing Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalleti the best in his future endeavours.

The Nerazzurri's have appointed former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to replace the 60-year old, who secured champions league qualification on the final day for the Milan club.

Asamoah thanked Spalleti, who gave him the opportunity at Inter Milan after he decided to leave Juventus last summer.

"Thanks for everything, I wish you all the best for your future mister! #LucianoSpalleti,' he posted on Twitter.

The Ghana deputy captain was a regular in the Inter team last season, playing 42 games in all competition for the club as they finished fourth and reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

The 30-year old will now be working with his former manager at Juventus Antonio Conte, with whom he achieved several successes.