Kwadwo Asamoah set sights on Champions League glory with Inter Milan

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has set sights on Champions League glory with new club Inter Milan.

The versatile Ghanaian midfielder signed a three year deal with the Nerazzuris after spending six years at Juventus where he won 6 serie A tiles.

However, Juventus failed to win the Champions League in the two finals they reached with Kwadwo Asamoah. With Inter Milan also returning to the elite competition, Asamoah has promised to help the club go far.

"The Champions League is a competition where the best European teams go head-to-head and we want to do well. We have to work hard and progress as far as possible," he said at his unveiling on Tuesday.

"I’m here to work hard and help my team. I’m not thinking about other players or other teams. You can’t focus on just one team, you have to focus on all of them to have a good league campaign.”

"The project with this team convinced me that they want to improve on their achievements in recent years. I have played on the left hand-side a lot, and as a centre-mid too at Udinese. Ultimately, the boss will decide. I’m ready to give my all in order to perform well.”

Asamoah previously played for Udinese before joining Juventus.