Kwadwo Asamoah shines as Inter beat Dortmund to secure first win in this season's UCL

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah starred as Inter Milan secure their first win of this season's UEFA champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund at the San Siro.

The Ghana international played a more advanced role after he was shifted into midfielder by manager Antonio Conte as the Nerazzurris won 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Asamoah played 80 minutes before he was replaced by Cristiano Braghi with the Italians leading 1-0.

Laturo Martinez opened the scoring for the 2010 champions in the 22nd minute after some dominant spell by Inter.

The Argentina forward received a perfectly lobbed pass from Dutch defender De Vrij before poking home the opener.

He failed to make it two after missing from the spot in the second half.

However Andrea Candreva ensured victory was sealed with a minute left on the clock after a misplaced ball in the middle was received by Marcel Brozovic who fed the Italian forward.

The win is Inter's first in this season's Uefa Champions League after drawing against Slavia Prague and losing to Barcelona.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin