Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed Juventus signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that it is good for Italian football.

The five-time Ballon D'or winner joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid for €112 million, putting him in the bracket of the four most expensive players of all time.

His arrival to Italy has been greeted with several magnificent reactions as many believe it will boost the image of the Italian top flight league.

According to Asamoah, who left the Turin-based giants to Inter Milan last week, has saluted the iconic Portugal No 7 capture by his former employers during an interview on Happy FM.

"Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Juventus is a very good move," he said.

"Ronaldo will make the Italian league more interesting and a lot of people will now be interested in the Serie A because Cristiano Ronaldo would be playing, he has a big brand."

"I believe Cristiano Ronaldo wants to have a feel of the Italian league that's why he moved here."

"Serie A is a difficult league to play in. I don't think he will find it easy playing here but I believe he knows why he made the decision to come here so he is ready for it."

Meanwhile, Asamoah has been handed the number 18 shirt at Inter Milan.