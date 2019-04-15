Kwadwo Asamoah stars again as Inter Milan thump Frosinone in Serie A

Ghana defender Kwadwo Asamoah produced another impressive performance as Inter Milan won big on Sunday against Frosinone in the Italian Serie A.

Asamoah lasted the entire duration as the Nerazurri's left Stadio Benito Stirpe with a 3-1 victory.

Inter took the through Belgian International Radja Niangolan who connected to a D’Ambrosio cross in a move that began with goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Frosinone responded with two efforts of their own through Paganini and Pinamonti but they posed little threat.

Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Chibsah brought Skriniar down inside the box when defending a corner. Perisic stepped up, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and made it 2-0.

Frosinone pulled one back in the 61st minute Ciofani fired a powerful shot to beat Handanovic.

Vencino finished a superb counter for Inter as the Nerazzuri's kept their chase for a champions League finish alive.