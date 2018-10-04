Kwadwo Asamoah stars as Inter Milan defeat PSV in UEFA Champions League

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah produced another stunning display as Inter Milan record an away victory over Dutch side PSV Eindoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Asamoah, who was rested in Inter's 2-0 win over Cagliari over the weekend created an assist as Inter came from a goal down to beat PSV at the Philips Stadion.

Argentina forward Mauro Icardi took advantage of an error from PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to gift Inter Milan a 2-1 victory in their Champions League Group B clash on Wednesday.

Inter made it two wins from two and inflicted a second defeat on the Dutch side as Radja Nainggolan fired in an equaliser after Pablo Rosario scored his first goal in three years to give PSV the lead.

PSV went in front on 27 minutes when Dutch junior international Rosario thundered his drive from 30 yards into the top corner with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot.

Inter levelled just before the break when Zoet could only parry Kwadwo Asamoah's shot and the ball fell for Nainggolan to smash into the net from the edge of the box.

PSV were unfortunate not to be in front shortly after half-time when Gaston Pereiro crashed his shot from the edge of the box against the post.

But it was the visitors who scored next just before the hour-mark as Icardi took advantage of uncertainty in the PSV defence to latch on to a long-ball and as Zoet collided with defender Daniel Schwaab, the Argentine forward side-footed into the empty net.