Kwadwo Asamoah stars as Inter thump Genoa in serie A

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah was brilliant once again for Inter Milan as they thrashed Genoa 4-0 in the serie A on Wednesday evening.

The midfielder lasted the entire duration as the Nerazzurri's returned winning ways, and had Argentine forward Mauro Icardi back in the starting line up.

Mauro Icardi scored on his first Inter Milan appearance in almost two months to help his side extend their lead in third place.

The Argentine had not featured since being stripped of the captaincy on February 13 amid protracted contract renewal talks.

Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring in the first half before Icardi won and converted a penalty after Genoa defender Cristian Romero was sent off.

The former Inter captain then teed up Ivan Perisic for their third in the second half and Gagliardini scored his second of the night to complete the rout.

The result leaves Inter four points clear of fourth-placed rivals AC Milan, while Genoa remain 12th on 33 points.