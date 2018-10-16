Kwadwo Asamoah starts training ahead of Milan derby

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has rejoined his teammates in training ahead of the Milan derby on Sunday.

The Ghana international made a quick return to Italy after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone was cancelled.

The games were called off by CAF due to a Fifa suspension on Sierra Leone FA.

He did not feature in the unofficial friendly match against Asante Kotoko on Friday.

The 29-year-old has made a strong start to his Inter career. He has played in all nine matches thus far this season with a goal to his name.

Inter Milan will host their rivals AC Milan on Sunday in Italy's biggest game of the weekend.

Asamoah joined Inter Milan in the summer on a three year deal after six years with Juventus.