Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah confident he will soon start scoring

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah says it would not take too long for him to score his first goal for the Nerazzurri.

The Ghana international has been sparkling for his new side with consistent displays.

Two weeks ago, he scored a spectacular goal against Sampdoria but it was ruled out by the VAR.

Asamoah is patiently waiting for the goals to start coming despite playing in a left-back role.

"I am pleased with what the team and I are producing. I'm happy about everything," Asamoah told Inter TV.

"I'm pleased we're on the right track and that we've won nearly all of our matches.

"I know I'm yet to score but I'm always happier about everything when we win.

"I know a goal will come sooner or later."