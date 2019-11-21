Kwadwo Asamoah to miss Inter's clash against Torino

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah will miss Inter Milan's clash against Torino in serie A on Saturday as he continues with his recovery from a knee injury.

The Ghana international has been out for weeks now after picking an injury in his side's 2-1 win against Brescia.

He has however started training separately but Conte will rest him together with Stefano Sensi and Robertyo Giglardini, who are all making swift recoveries from injury.

It's unlikely that any of these three players will appear for the Nerazzurri in their upcoming game against Torino on Saturday, with even a bench appearance for any of the three unlikely as Conte looks to recover his squad fully in order to avoid exacerbating any injuries.

Inter are hoping that all three will return in time for their decisive Champions League clashes against Slavia Prague and Barcelona, both must win games