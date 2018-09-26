Kwadwo Asamoah unimpressed with Federico Chiesa's antics in Inter Milan win over AC Fiorentina

Kwadwo Asamoah did not admire Federico Chiesa's antics during Inter Milan 2-1 win over AC Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri beat Fiorentina 2-1 at the San Siro to make it back-to-back Serie A wins.

During the game, Asamoah had some encounters with Federico Chiesa on the right wing, but the former Juventus defender was unimpressed by what he perceived as diving from the Italian youngster.

“He’s a good player, but he always goes down without me doing anything,” he told Inter TV.

“I’ve played against him many times already, he’s clever and a strong runner.

“However, it’s got the point that I can’t bear facing him anymore because he always goes down without me doing anything.”