Kwadwo Asamoah urges Inter stars to brace up for Frosinone, Roma and Juventus tests

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has told his teammates to be battle-hardened for their next three matches against Frosinone, Roma and Juventus in order to seal a Champions League slot.

The Nerazzuri are fourth on the table with 52 points but tied on points with Atalanta who are in fifth place.

A slip could cost them a Top 4 finish and worsened their plight after a chequered run of results.

''We must be ready to play against anyone. How much will the strength of the group count in the Champions race? All players are very important, we need everyone,'' Asamoah told Inter TV.

''We have that De Vrij coming back in the next few days and we will need all injured players back."