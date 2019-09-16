Kwadwo Asamoah: We are not at war with Juventus and Napoli

Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah says his team is not at war with Juventus and Napoli as they aim at getting better as the season progresses

Inter Milan have seen a resurgence under new coach Antonio Conte this season and are unbeaten after three games in the Serie A.

The Nerazzurri sit on the summit of the table with nine points.

Inter Milan defeated Udinese by a lone goal last Saturday with goal scored by Sensi

“We think about our goals, trying to improve from game to game. We are not at war with anyone, but we want to get up there, Kwadwo Asamoah told Rai Sport in an interview

He added that there are still more games to play and the team must keep on working hard

"We are working hard, but there are still many games left, we are only at the beginning. The three victories won are still important for our goals”.