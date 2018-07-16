Kwadwo Asamoah will retire at Inter Milan- agent Torchia reveals

Kwadwo Asamaoh's agent Davide Torchia claims the Ghana international will retire at Inter Milan.

The Ghana international completed his move to the San Siro on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Juventus.

The 29-year-old penned a three-year with the Nerazzurri which will end in the summer of 2021.

He will be clocking 32 years and the versatile midfielder should be thinking about hanging up his boots.

''Asamoah? I’m very happy for him, he’ll finish his career at Inter and we’re calm,'' Torchia told Radio CRC.

Asamoah marked his debut at the weekend when he came off the bench in their 3-0 win over Lugano in a pre-season friendly.