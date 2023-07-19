Kwadwo Duah: Bulgarian giants FC Ludogorets confirm signing of Ghanaian forward

Bulgarian champions FC Ludogorets have officially confirmed the signing of Kwadwo Duah, an England-born forward of Ghanaian descent.

The highly-anticipated deal was successfully completed on Wednesday, with Duah being unveiled to the enthusiastic Ludogorets fans. The talented player is set to begin training with the club on Thursday, eager to make his mark on the team.

The 12-time champions made a significant move in securing the services of the attacker Duah from Germany's Nürnberg.

Ludogorets made a special gesture to present Kwadwo Duah to their fans ahead of today's second game of the first preliminary round of the Champions League against FC Ballkani.

The forward's addition to the team has generated excitement among supporters, who eagerly await his performance in Ludogorets' colours.

The transfer of Kwadwo Duah reportedly cost Ludogorets 3 million euros, and he has signed a three-year contract, extending until at least 2026.

Despite being born in London, Duah holds Swiss citizenship, having grown up in Switzerland and kick-started his football journey at the Young Boys youth team. He progressed through the ranks to make his first-team debut before joining Nurnberg, following successful loan spells at Swiss clubs FC Winterthur, FC Wil 1900, and Servette FC.